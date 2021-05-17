2GB
Western Sydney residents take to the streets to protest compensation offer

13 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Hundreds of residents from Orchard Hills in Sydney’s west have come together to protest the compensation offered by Sydney Metro, as their homes become compulsorily acquired as part of the development of a new airport rail line. 

Organiser of the rally and resident of Orchard Hills Christine Vella says she was thrilled by the turn out.

“It was larger than expected, and it was wonderful to feel the love and support from the whole community,” she told Jim Wilson on 2GB Drive.

“It was also devastating to hear not just the stories we knew, but the stories from other communities.

“People are hurting and the government has a lot to answer for.”

News
