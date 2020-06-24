Peta Credlin blasts Labor’s energy policy olive branch as ‘leftist rubbish’

Labor leader Anthony Albanese today appealed for a bipartisan approach to energy policy, backing the government’s technology investment roadmap.

But political commentator Peta Credlin told Mark Levy she “didn’t buy” Mr Albanese’s claims.

Instead, she said he was trying to appeal to both sides in the lead-up to the Queensland elections and Eden-Monaro by-election.

“They’re trying to do what failed for Bill Shorten.

“Labor are dismissing the views of the Australian people and pushing … this leftist rubbish.

“No-one wants to degrade our environment, but … we’ve got to be sensible.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Responding to Labor’s peace offering, Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Mark Levy the government won’t drift from their aim of improving the reliability and cost of power, with or without the support of the Opposition.

“If Labor wants to align with what we’re doing to achieve that, then good on them.

“Our focus is clear: we won’t be veering.

“The answer here is balance.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty