Advertisement
WATCH | Ray Hadley pranked by his own team
Ray Hadley has been pranked by his team, agreeing to do MAFS recaps sponsored by a South Korean confectionery company.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.
Ray Hadley has been pranked by his team, agreeing to do MAFS recaps sponsored by a South Korean confectionery company.