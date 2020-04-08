2GB
WATCH | Politicians fumble through social distancing

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Anthony AlbanesecoronavirusJosh Frydenberg

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has demonstrated social distancing, after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg attempted to shake his hand.

After receiving a telling-off from Mr Albanese, the Treasurer opted for a polite wave instead.

