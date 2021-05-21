WATCH: Police and protesters clash in climate strike
Violence has broken out in Sydney as police clash with protesters in the first climate strike since the pandemic began.
Thousands have taken to the streets in Sydney’s CBD and towns across NSW to urge government action on climate change.
NSW police using violence against uni climate strikers #auspol #nswpol #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/BxuFhN87fI
— jazz (@opinionatedleft) May 21, 2021
2GB reporter Clinton Maynard estimated the rally to be at 4000 people and said for the most part, they were well behaved.
