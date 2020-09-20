WATCH | Man on parole allegedly involved in footy fight

A man allegedly involved in a fight at a Rugby League match in Lake Macquarie over the weekend was out on parole at the time.

The Ray Hadley Morning Show was sent footage of the altercation from the Dora Creek v West Wallsend match.

“The number 5 [black jersey] … was released from Lithgow jail three weeks ago,” Ray Hadley revealed.

NSW Police have launched an investigation, and the West Wallsend club has been suspended by the NSWRL for the remainder of the season, Ray later revealed to Mark Levy on Wide World of Sports.

“The five players … are all going straight to the judiciary with very serious charges, in relation to assaulting members of the public.

“The Dora Creek club, which was the host club, they’ll be issued a breach notice in relation to crowd behaviour, in that they didn’t have a COVID-safe plan in place.”

