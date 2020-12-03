2GB
WATCH | Carjacking victims capture their nightmare on camera

51 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for WATCH | Carjacking victims capture their nightmare on camera

NSW Police have released footage of a carjacking in a Sydney’s inner west in hopes the public will identify the culprits.

Just after midnight, two men armed with a knife and crowbar threatened the occupants of a BMW parked in a Strathfield carpark near Morwick Street and The Boulevarde.

The victims, a 34-year-old man, 51-year-old woman and 18-year-old woman, were uninjured, but captured their ordeal on camera after being forced from the vehicle.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Pryde told Jim Wilson the suspects are of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander appearance, and in their mid-40s to early 50s.

“The motor vehicle that they’ve taken is quite distinctive, it’s about a 2012 model white BMW convertible 3 Series, with very distinctive red seats.

“If anyone is to see that car, or these two males … contact CrimeStoppers or contact police immediately. They are dangerous people.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

 

Image: NSW Police

Jim Wilson
