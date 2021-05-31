2GB
  • Home
  • News
  • Warnings flammable cladding replacement risks ‘..

Warnings flammable cladding replacement risks ‘molten mess’

9 hours ago
There are warnings one material proposed to replace flammable cladding in NSW is equally dangerous.

Almost four years after London’s deadly Grenfell Tower blaze, the NSW government will begin removing flammable cladding from buildings.

Work on replacing cladding on the 214 high-risk residential buildings will begin by the end of the year.

But independent fire safety engineer Benjamin Hughes Brown told Ben Fordham one of the new materials, solid aluminium, would cause a “molten mess” if incorrectly installed.

“Molten mass falling off buildings in a fire event is a concern.”

