‘Wake up to yourselves!’: Mark Levy furious over Rabbitohs’ disloyalty

Mark Levy has lashed out at the South Sydney Rabbitohs’ management for risking the loss of their captain and “one of the best goal-kickers in the competition”.

Adam Reynolds has been offered only a one-year contract extension, forcing the star to consider walking away.

As a childhood Bunnies devotee, Mark was personally heartbroken by the club’s disloyalty to Reynolds.

“They asked their supporters to march to the Town Hall in Sydney to demand they be reinstated into the competition.

“Isn’t it time they showed some of the same loyalty to a bloke that bleeds red and green?

“These one-club players should be rewarded for their loyalty. Instead, they’ve got to fight for their future, which absolutely stinks.

“Wake up to yourselves!”

Image: South Sydney Rabbitohs/Official website