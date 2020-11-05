2GB
Vulnerable Aussies left out in the cold despite government intervention

35 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Affordable HousingHomelessnessHousing TrustMichele Adair
Article image for Vulnerable Aussies left out in the cold despite government intervention

Affordable housing advocates are calling for more government support for Australians sleeping rough.

The NSW government is set to announce an extra $29 million towards getting people off the street and into private rentals.

Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair told Jim Wilson, whilst she welcomes the government announcement, it’s “not even close” to making a difference to all those sleeping rough.

“A home is not affordable … if you’re spending more than 30 per cent of your total household income trying to keep that house over your head.

“The property market’s gone crazy … if you’re trying to afford rent, it’s just got worse and worse and worse”.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

