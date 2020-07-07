Victorian economy to lose a billion dollars a week as restrictions tighten
The Treasurer is warning of a high economic cost as Melbourne residents prepare to go back into lockdown at midnight tonight.
Modelling shows tighter restrictions will cost the Victorian economy a billion dollars per week.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Ben Fordham Victoria needs to have national support.
“We will see a substantial economic impact as a result of these restrictions coming back in.”
