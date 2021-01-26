‘Victor the Viking’ moved to tears by Canberra Raiders legend’s kind words

Tony Wood, the man behind Canberra Raiders mascot Victor the Viking, has received a Medal of the Order of Australia to recognise his contribution to the rugby league community.

Generating smiles both on and off the field have powered him through nearly forty years in the costume.

He told Jim Wilson it’s been “an emotional day” for him.

“The old cliché goes that you’re vey humbled and honoured; mate, it’s a lot more than that.

“When you know that someone from the community has actually nominated you, to think that you’re above them, mate there are no words to describe it.”

Hall of Famer and Canberra Raiders legend Laurie Daley joined Jim to congratulate Tony, who was moved to tears.

“You’ve got me going now mate!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mark Nolan/Getty Images