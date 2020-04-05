2GB
Victor Radley expresses how fortunate having a trade is during League freeze

5 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
Sydney Roosters star Victor Radley joins the Continuous Call Team to express how lucky he feels to have a trade to fall back onto during the League freeze from COVID-19. He also shares just how the suspended season has made him think of life beyond footy.

 

Click PLAY to hear the full conversation:

Continuous Call Team
