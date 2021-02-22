‘Very loud minority’ won’t force Premier’s hand with mandatory vaccination

As NSW’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins in force, the Premier has reiterated her commitment to avoiding mandatory vaccination.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Jim Wilson she’s “confident” frontline health workers and quarantine workers will take up the vaccine regardless, despite the objections of a “very small … very loud” minority.

“People who put their hand up and say they’re willing to work in the quarantine system are very special people.”

The Premier hasn’t ruled out incentivising vaccine uptake however.

“The greatest incentive is that all of us want to live more freely.

“That can’t happen until the vast majority of our population has the vaccine.”

While Prime Minister Scott Morrison has already received his injection of the Pfizer vaccine as a demonstration of confidence to the Australian public, Ms Berejiklian will instead be among the first to receive the locally-produced AstraZeneca shot.

“I never used to get the flu vaccine, [but] in the last couple of years I have, and I’ve found a real difference.

“I’ll be really excited when I get my jab of AstraZeneca.”

