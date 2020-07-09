US and UK report

Democrats and Republicans are working together to more than double the US’ national service program.

Harley Carnes told Ben Fordham the country is seeking to take the number of young people enlisting from 75,000 to 250,000 over the next three years.

“It doesn’t pay much … but it gives you a good feeling, and it looks good on the resume.”

In the UK, a Holocaust survivor has reunited with the family of the American soldier who rescued her, 75 years later.

Adam Gilchrist told Ben Fordham Auschwitz survivor Lily was given a bank note by the GI with the message ‘A start to a new life. Good luck and happiness’.

“She never spent the money, she kept it … and Lily says it give her hope, and the spirit not to give up.”

The soldier’s identity was a mystery until Lily’s great-grandson tracked his surviving family down using social media.

“75 years a mystery, then 24 hours via Twitter!”

