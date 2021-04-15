Unemployment rate exceeds expectations, Treasurer says

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will focus on jobs growth in next month’s federal budget.

90,000 new jobs were created in March, driving the unemployment rate down to 5.6 per cent.

Mr Frydenberg told Chris Smith economic forecasts had predicted a higher unemployment rate.

“I’m not going to predict what it will be in April and May … but the forecasts that are provided to government is that, even after JobKeeper ends, the unemployment rate trends down.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview