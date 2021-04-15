2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Unemployment rate exceeds expectations, Treasurer..

Unemployment rate exceeds expectations, Treasurer says

3 hours ago
chris smith
Business FeaturedJosh Frydenberg
Article image for Unemployment rate exceeds expectations, Treasurer says

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will focus on jobs growth in next month’s federal budget.

90,000 new jobs were created in March, driving the unemployment rate down to 5.6 per cent.

Mr Frydenberg told Chris Smith economic forecasts had predicted a higher unemployment rate.

“I’m not going to predict what it will be in April and May … but the forecasts that are provided to government is that, even after JobKeeper ends, the unemployment rate trends down.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

chris smith
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873