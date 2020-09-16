2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Underdog Cronulla Sharks ‘have the talent’ to surprise

11 hours ago
Mark Levy
CRONULLA SHARKSPAUL GALLENrugby league featured

The Cronulla Sharks have snuck into the finals of the 2020 Telstra Premiership with a 22-14 win against the NZ Warriors.

Cronulla legend Paul Gallen told Mark Levy the Sunday evening game made for a nerve-wracking viewing experience.

“They haven’t been a top eight side all year, so it’s hard to say they’re a genuine threat,” Gal admitted.

However, all is not yet lost – Gal foresaw at least one scenario where the Sharks could regain some confidence.

“If any side that the talent in the competition to do something, Cronulla have the talent. Whether they can put it together is a question that remains to be seen.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873