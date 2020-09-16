Underdog Cronulla Sharks ‘have the talent’ to surprise

The Cronulla Sharks have snuck into the finals of the 2020 Telstra Premiership with a 22-14 win against the NZ Warriors.

Cronulla legend Paul Gallen told Mark Levy the Sunday evening game made for a nerve-wracking viewing experience.

“They haven’t been a top eight side all year, so it’s hard to say they’re a genuine threat,” Gal admitted.

However, all is not yet lost – Gal foresaw at least one scenario where the Sharks could regain some confidence.

“If any side that the talent in the competition to do something, Cronulla have the talent. Whether they can put it together is a question that remains to be seen.”

