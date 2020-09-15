2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Turia Pitt’s quest to discover happiness amidst a crisis

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
BookshappinessMental HealthTuria Pitt

Athlete and burns survivor Turia Pitt has undertaken a quest much-needed in 2020: discovering how to be happy.

Ms Pitt’s new book Happy (and other ridiculous aspirations), released today, identifies happiness as “an outlook, not an outcome”.

Upon reflection, she told Deborah Knight, the coronavirus pandemic “crystallised” the importance of the book in her mind.

“Part of being happy is accepting that we’re not going to be happy all the time.

“A crisis … betters us, and amongst all of that grief and stress and turmoil I think it really helps us tap into what actually makes us happier.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873