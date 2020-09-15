Turia Pitt’s quest to discover happiness amidst a crisis

Athlete and burns survivor Turia Pitt has undertaken a quest much-needed in 2020: discovering how to be happy.

Ms Pitt’s new book Happy (and other ridiculous aspirations), released today, identifies happiness as “an outlook, not an outcome”.

Upon reflection, she told Deborah Knight, the coronavirus pandemic “crystallised” the importance of the book in her mind.

“Part of being happy is accepting that we’re not going to be happy all the time.

“A crisis … betters us, and amongst all of that grief and stress and turmoil I think it really helps us tap into what actually makes us happier.”

