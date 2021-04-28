2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Treasurer to bring jobs to forefront of next month’s budget

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Josh Frydenberg
Article image for Treasurer to bring jobs to forefront of next month’s budget

The federal government will focus on jobs during next month’s budget, with the Treasurer saying it’s crucial for the country’s economic recovery.

The government is determined to drive the unemployment rate below five per cent, through a big spending program.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Ben Fordham Australia’s economic recovery is at the forefront.

“Now’s not the time to take the foot off the pedal.

“Now’s the time to end those emergency support payments but also to ensure that we put more money into people’s pockets, we encourage people to hire, to innovate, to grow ad importantly to invest.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873