Treasurer to bring jobs to forefront of next month’s budget

The federal government will focus on jobs during next month’s budget, with the Treasurer saying it’s crucial for the country’s economic recovery.

The government is determined to drive the unemployment rate below five per cent, through a big spending program.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Ben Fordham Australia’s economic recovery is at the forefront.

“Now’s not the time to take the foot off the pedal.

“Now’s the time to end those emergency support payments but also to ensure that we put more money into people’s pockets, we encourage people to hire, to innovate, to grow ad importantly to invest.”

