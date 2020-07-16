Treasurer promises new phase of income support

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is working through the details of another phase of income support to help Australians through the pandemic.

JobKeeper is due to end in September and JobSeeker scaled back.

Mr Frydenberg told Ben Fordham more support is on the way.

“There will be another phase of income support for Australians.

“We’re really got one country two stages, right now. You’ve got NSW, QLD other states that are opening up, whereas Victoria’s gone into a six-week lockdown.”

