Tommy Turbo’s triumphant return brings Manly a landslide redemption

The Manly Sea Eagles are celebrating a shock 36-0 victory over the Gold Coast Titans in round six of the Telstra Premiership.

Manly star Tom Trbojevic told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen the team’s first win of the season in round five was really the confidence builder they needed, but “we’ve got a long way to go”.

Despite being ruled out of the early rounds due to hamstring injury, he said it isn’t a concern by the time he hits the field.

“I’ve done a lot of work over the past couple of months, and we’ve got a really good team here at Manly that I’ve been working tirelessly with.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Manly Sea Eagles/Official website