Tom Trbojevic vs James Tedesco: Billy Slater’s pick for the No.1 Blues jersey

After pulling the Manly Sea Eagles into two consecutive victories since his return, there are suggestions Tom Trbojevic could topple James Tedesco as the NSW Blues’ fullback.

Weighing in on the debate, Billy Slater was resolute.

“James [Tedesco] has earned that spot; he’s performed at the highest level for a long period of time,” he told Mark Levy.

“There’s no way you would unsettle him.”

However, Trbojevic “is one of the best players to play the game,” Billy admitted.

“They’ll both be there … in that Blues side, which is dangerous as a Queenslander!”

Image: Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles/Official websites