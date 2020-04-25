Todd Greenberg reveals he’s had talks about his next move

Former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has revealed he’s had talks about his next move beyond rugby league but admitted he wants to take some time before making any decisions.

Greenberg only stood down from his position on Monday following four years in the job after previously working with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the NRL and its administration, the former NRL boss fell on his sword after having to endure an ongoing battle with broadcasters and club CEOs.

Greenberg who said it’s felt like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders told The Continuous Call Team he’s had conversations about his future and hasn’t ruled out staying in sports administration.

“I’ve had a couple of calls actually,” Greenberg said.

“The best advice I got was don’t say yes to anything or don’t say no to anything in the first month or so, just take your time, reset and have a good break and then you can decide what you want to do next.

“I’ve had a number of conversations already but I think it’s time just to put the feet up and reset and spend some time with the kids and then I’ll figure out what to do next.

“I’m pretty open to a bit of both.

“I’ve spent a fair chunk of my career in sports administration and I think the key to sport is about stakeholders and trying to engage with various types of people.

“Anything can happen in any given moment and that’s probably what keeps you on your toes for as long as it has.”

The NRL’s Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Abdo has been appointed as the acting NRL CEO.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.