Todd Carney’s new app has hidden potential for school kids

44 mins ago
Jim Wilson
A social media app function designed for rugby league players may be perfect for parents of school children as well.

The new app called Social Base will feature a function requiring posts to be approved before posting.

Former NRL player and Dally M medalist Todd Carney told Jim Wilson he developed this app feature as a “lock out system” designed for athletes, sports clubs and parents.

“It’s a third-party thing; it sort of allows a manager, or a coach, or a parent to see over someone’s post and accept or decline or edit a post; just to make sure it’s going out there in the right way.

“It’d be good for schools to jump onboard and monitor kids that do get bullied.

“If it’s a parent or a teacher that can jump in and decline someone’s post before they try and bully someone online; I think it would work that way too.”

Jim Wilson
