Tigers Coach wants NRL to keep going for communities

The Wests Tigers are set to play against the Newcastle Knights this weekend at suburban ground Leichhardt Oval in front of an empty stadium.

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire tells Mark Levy it’s important the NRL will find a way to keep playing.

“I really hope we keep going. I think the fact that our game gives so much to so many people, not only just to players, it’s the communities. It gives everyone something to look forward to on the weekends.”

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images