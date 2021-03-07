2GB
‘This is just a disgrace’: Ray Hadley slams ABC advice against ‘paedophile’ label

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
ABC
Ray Hadley has slammed advice given to ABC reporters to avoid referring to child sex abusers as “paedophiles”.

ABC reporters in Tasmania have been advised against using the word “paedophile” to avoid marginalising people with paedophilia.

However, no official change has been made.

“This is just a disgrace,” Ray Hadley said.

“A paedophile is a paedophile. We can’t mince our way through the words.”

Ray Hadley
AustraliaNews
