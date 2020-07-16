‘This is an absolute scandal’: Ben Fordham’s shocking new revelation

The star signs have been turned on their heads after NASA revealed a whole new star sign.

The 13th sign, Ophiuchus, is Greek for serpent bearer and falls between November 29 and December 17.

These people are meant to be complicated, fierce, emotional and flamboyant.

“This is an absolute scandal,” Ben Fordham said.

“That’s a problem for me! I’m born on November 29 I’ve spent my life as a Sagittarius and now I’m expected to cop a brand new star sign.

“Do we have to cop this? Because I quite like being Sagittarius and I’m not keen on being Ophiuchus!”

The 13th sign has prompted the creation of a whole new zodiac calendar.

“Everything we’ve ever known is being turned on its head! I’m now willing to go into fight and the people who changed it are NASA! Will I take on NASA? Bloody oath I will.”

