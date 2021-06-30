2GB
‘This is a shocker’: Minister forced back into isolation

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham comments
Victor Dominello
Article image for ‘This is a shocker’: Minister forced back into isolation

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello has been ordered back into strict isolation after a backflip from NSW Health.

He had been downgraded from a close contact to a casual contact of COVID-19-positive Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall.

“This is a shocker,” Ben Fordham said.

“Confusion reigning at NSW Parliament because of that advice that came from NSW Health which was wrong. Plainly, wrong.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Ben Fordham comments
