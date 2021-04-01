‘The truth has been told’: Ray Hadley happy to bury the hatchet with John Ribot

Ray Hadley says he has no ill feelings towards former Super League boss John Ribot.

Mr Ribot has told The Daily Telegraph the infamous on-air spat with Ray Hadley during a segment on The Footy Show, in the 1990s, was an ambush.

“I’m not dirty on you Reebs, you changed the structure of my life,” Ray said.

“But we can’t reinvent history, old mate. We can’t pretend that I was the villain and you were the good guy because you got square.

“I’m more than happy, as you say, to have a drink with you and toast my success on the back of your attempt to isolate me.

“The truth today has been told.”

