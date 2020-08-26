2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The ‘strong signal’ China is sending Australia amid rising tensions

1 min ago
Jim Wilson
ChinaPeta Credlin

A senior Chinese diplomat called on Australia to respect China’s sovereignty in a staggering address to the National Press Club. 

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, Wang Xining, gave a speech and took questions from journalists, addressing rising diplomatic and trade tensions between China and Australia.

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin said a lot of the speech was “typical Beijing speak”, until the questions.

“We don’t often hear Chinese diplomats, and not in Australia, be as frank as they were,” she told Jim Wilson.

“The language was pretty exposed for that sort of environment for a Chinese official.”

Responding to his comments that Australia would “harm its global financial reputation if it continues to push away Chinese investment,” Ms Credlin said it was a strong message.

“I think the comments were strong, I think that China is clearly sending a signal.”

Click PLAY below to hear her full commentary

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
NewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873