The ‘strong signal’ China is sending Australia amid rising tensions

A senior Chinese diplomat called on Australia to respect China’s sovereignty in a staggering address to the National Press Club.

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, Wang Xining, gave a speech and took questions from journalists, addressing rising diplomatic and trade tensions between China and Australia.

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin said a lot of the speech was “typical Beijing speak”, until the questions.

“We don’t often hear Chinese diplomats, and not in Australia, be as frank as they were,” she told Jim Wilson.

“The language was pretty exposed for that sort of environment for a Chinese official.”

Responding to his comments that Australia would “harm its global financial reputation if it continues to push away Chinese investment,” Ms Credlin said it was a strong message.

“I think the comments were strong, I think that China is clearly sending a signal.”

