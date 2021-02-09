The split-second decision that saved a Wollongong grandmother

A last-minute decision has saved a Wollongong grandmother.

Beau Ryan’s mother, Robyn, was saved when her quick-thinking daughter Carly used a defibrillator on the 63-year-old.

Robyn had woken with chest pains and abruptly went into cardiac arrest.

Carly told Ben Fordham she had taken the defibrillator home from work over the Christmas break.

“It was one of the main reasons mum is still around.”

They are encouraging people to learn how to use a defibrillator in the hopes of saving more lives.

Image: Nine News