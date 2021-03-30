2GB
The show goes on: Unique Opera returns to Sydney Harbour

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Handa Opera has returned to Sydney Harbour after a year of postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is set on a purpose-built stage over the water, with the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge and cityscape as the backdrop.

The much-loved opera La Traviata has finally taken to the stage a year after it was first scheduled.

Director Constantine Costi told Deborah Knight a three-tonne chandelier hangs over the stage.

“I think it might be the biggest chandelier in the southern hemisphere.”

