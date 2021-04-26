2GB
The ‘outrageous’ fee a NSW cemetery is trying to charge a grieving family

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Lakeside Cemetery
Article image for The ‘outrageous’ fee a NSW cemetery is trying to charge a grieving family

A cemetery is trying to charge a grieving family a $20,000 ‘damage bond’ to erect a headstone at a grave.

The family of late Peter Kuselj have been quoted about $14,000 by Lakeside Cemetery, near Wollongong, to erect a headstone.

His son, Val, told Ben Fordham they had received a separate quote of $4,000, but if they wish to use an external stonemason they will have to pay a $20,000 ‘damage bond’ to cover any issues during installation.

“This is outrageous,” Ben said.

“Give the poor people a break!”

In a statement the cemetery has defended the bond, insisting it is “fair, reasonable and critical”.

“It is a long-term risk we take and for these reasons we are entitled to be careful.”

After inquiries from Ben Fordham Live, the cemetery has dropped the price of the bond to $5000.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

