‘The greatest tool’ to combat Sydney’s road rage epidemic

One in seven drivers in NSW have experienced road rage, a quarter of which have been witnessed by children, an NRMA survey has found.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury told Deborah Knight incidents of abusive language, tailgating, lewd gestures, confrontations and physical assaults have remained “stubbornly high”.

“This is obviously an issue that hasn’t gone away, and … we want to remind motorists [that] they just need to check their temper.”

Deborah Knight suggested “bring[ing] back the wave … wouldn’t go astray”.

“It is the greatest tool available to all drivers to calm a situation, and also to show some courtesy to others,” Mr Khoury agreed.

