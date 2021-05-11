‘Admission of failure’ hidden in the federal budget, says Shadow Treasurer
Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers has criticised the federal budget and called out an “admission of failure” in the numbers.
The budget, handed down by the Treasurer last night, included big-spending measures such as tax cuts and billions of dollars for aged care and infrastructure.
Employment is at a record high, and the budget promises 250,000 more jobs by the end of the 2022/23 financial year.
But the Shadow Treasurer told Ben Fordham wages won’t rise.
“You’d think that after spending all that money and racking up all that debt, we’d have a much stronger economy at the end of it, but their own budget papers say that even after the four-year budget period real wages will have actually going backwards.
“I think that’s a bit of an admission of failure.”
Press PLAY below to hear the Shadow Treasurer’s take on the federal budget