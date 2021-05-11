2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Admission of failure’ hidden in..

‘Admission of failure’ hidden in the federal budget, says Shadow Treasurer

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Budget 2021Business FeaturedJim Chalmers
Article image for ‘Admission of failure’ hidden in the federal budget, says Shadow Treasurer

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers has criticised the federal budget and called out an “admission of failure” in the numbers.

The budget, handed down by the Treasurer last night, included big-spending measures such as tax cuts and billions of dollars for aged care and infrastructure.

Employment is at a record high, and the budget promises 250,000 more jobs by the end of the 2022/23 financial year.

But the Shadow Treasurer told Ben Fordham wages won’t rise.

“You’d think that after spending all that money and racking up all that debt, we’d have a much stronger economy at the end of it, but their own budget papers say that even after the four-year budget period real wages will have actually going backwards.

“I think that’s a bit of an admission of failure.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Shadow Treasurer’s take on the federal budget

Ben Fordham
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873