‘That boy needs you’: Legendary talkback caller Barbara makes a comeback

A beloved caller to the 2GB Breakfast Show has made a spectacular return.

Barbara was a long time listener, and caller, of The Alan Jones Breakfast Show but she’s been missing from the airwaves as of late.

“I can’t tell you how lovely it is to hear from you,” Ben Fordham said, “because, look I don’t wanna put it this way, but some of us were worried that you might have passed.”

“Well, the only passing I’ve been doing is on the Pacific Highway at about 120km/h!” she shot back.

But where has Barbara been?

