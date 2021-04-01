2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘That boy needs you’: Legendary..

‘That boy needs you’: Legendary talkback caller Barbara makes a comeback

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
caller Barbara
Article image for ‘That boy needs you’: Legendary talkback caller Barbara makes a comeback

A beloved caller to the 2GB Breakfast Show has made a spectacular return.

Barbara was a long time listener, and caller, of The Alan Jones Breakfast Show but she’s been missing from the airwaves as of late.

“I can’t tell you how lovely it is to hear from you,” Ben Fordham said, “because, look I don’t wanna put it this way, but some of us were worried that you might have passed.”

“Well, the only passing I’ve been doing is on the Pacific Highway at about 120km/h!” she shot back.

But where has Barbara been?

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
EntertainmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873