2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tell him he’s dreamin’: Michael Caton goes into bat for Orchard Hills residents

33 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Tell him he’s dreamin’: Michael Caton goes into bat for Orchard Hills residents

Orchard Hills residents have found an ally in Michael Caton, the Aussie actor who played Darryl Kerrigan in cult hit The Castle, in their fight for fair compensation against the state government.

The NSW government has identified an area of 65 acres it wants to forcibly acquire as part of a rail link to Western Sydney Airport.

Residents in the affected area understand the need for the infrastructure to be developed, however it’s the compensation that they’re being offered under the ‘Just Terms Act’ that has been labelled a “disgrace”.

2GB Drive presenter Jim Wilson has called for a parliamentary inquiry into the fiasco and has now drafted in an Aussie hero for the fight.

“The whole idea of needing 65 acres for a railway station, well that’s going to be the ‘Taj Mahal’ of railway stations,” Michael Caton told Jim Wilson on 2GB Drive.

“When you think a lot of the residents have been the for years and years, had no idea this was going to happen, see this windfall on the horizon where they could make some real dough, and the government cuts them off at the knee … It’s just disgusting,” he said

Click PLAY to hear more below

Photo by Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873