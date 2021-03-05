Tell him he’s dreamin’: Michael Caton goes into bat for Orchard Hills residents

Orchard Hills residents have found an ally in Michael Caton, the Aussie actor who played Darryl Kerrigan in cult hit The Castle, in their fight for fair compensation against the state government.

The NSW government has identified an area of 65 acres it wants to forcibly acquire as part of a rail link to Western Sydney Airport.

Residents in the affected area understand the need for the infrastructure to be developed, however it’s the compensation that they’re being offered under the ‘Just Terms Act’ that has been labelled a “disgrace”.

2GB Drive presenter Jim Wilson has called for a parliamentary inquiry into the fiasco and has now drafted in an Aussie hero for the fight.

“The whole idea of needing 65 acres for a railway station, well that’s going to be the ‘Taj Mahal’ of railway stations,” Michael Caton told Jim Wilson on 2GB Drive.

“When you think a lot of the residents have been the for years and years, had no idea this was going to happen, see this windfall on the horizon where they could make some real dough, and the government cuts them off at the knee … It’s just disgusting,” he said

Photo by Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images