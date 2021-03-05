2GB
Team sport participation at rock bottom in LGTBQI+ community

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Team sport participation at rock bottom in LGTBQI+ community

Shocking new figures have revealed that only six per cent of those in the LGTBQI+ community play team sport.

Research commissioned by Pantene also found that half of LGBTQI+ had given up joining a team by the time they were twenty-one years old.

Matildas star Katrina Gorry said she was shocked by the statistics.

“When I heard it I was pretty sad to know that was a statistic that’s happening in Australia, for me I’ve found so much joy and support in my teams that I’ve played with,” she told Jim Wilson on 2GB Drive.

“Our research found that it’s to do with a lack of confidence and fear of judgement, which you can understand in some circumstances.

“I think when you decide to get out there and give it a go you can really see how much sport is really inclusive, and I think Australia has come on in leaps and bounds in how inclusive it is.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview below.

(Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

