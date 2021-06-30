Sydney mum’s ‘mega list’ of screen-free activities for kids in lockdown goes viral

Sydney mum Daniela Minns has become an online sensation after she came up with a “mega list” of 130 things to do with kids during lockdown.

She told Jim Wilson she was happy it was helping other parents who found themselves struggling to keep their kids occupied.

SEE THE FULL LIST HERE

“I started this list last lockdown here in Sydney, honestly it was just a few notes I made on kitchen notepads, but then I realised by compiling them all into one place online I might be able to help other parents keep their kids busy and stay sane in lockdown.”

There are 130 activities, including art and craft ideas, odd jobs, basic science experiments and more.

Image: Getty