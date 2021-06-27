2GB
Sydney businesses in urgent need of cash injection

14 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Sydney businesses in urgent need of cash injection

Businesses are asking for a cash injection as Sydney’s lockdown is estimated to cost the economy $1 billion a week.

Gladys Berejiklian has foreshadowed a support package is on the horizon for businesses affected by Sydney’s lockdown.

Business NSW CEO Daniel Hunter told Ben Fordham businesses need a one-off cash injection.

“The key to that though is to get it out really quickly.

“There are businesses out there that are just hanging on by a thread and we need them to come back.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
BusinessMoneyNewsNSW
