‘Surfer’ John Barilaro celebrates iconic surf event’s relocation to NSW

21 seconds ago
Ben Fordham
JOHN BARILAROWorld Surf League
Article image for ‘Surfer’ John Barilaro celebrates iconic surf event’s relocation to NSW

The World Surf League has been lured over to NSW with its iconic Snapper Rocks event set to take place on Sydney’s northern beaches.

The event is usually held in Queensland but the state government refused to guarantee tour athletes and staff could enter without quarantine from NSW.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has sent Ben Fordham Live some images of himself, getting into the spirit of the surfing competition.

“A closer look at one of those photos,” Ben Fordham said, “it looks to be the shark punching incident involving Mick Fanning, with a badly photoshopped head over the top, of John Barilaro.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Ben Fordham
Entertainment
