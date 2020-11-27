Suburban grounds caught in the crossfire of NRL’s stoush with state government

The NRL has threatened to move the Grand Final to Suncorp Stadium permanently unless the NSW government fulfils their promise to fund new and improved suburban grounds.

Sportzone host James Willis labelled the proposal a “disgrace”, and a rejection of the tribalism that makes rugby league great.

“This should be the furthest thing from their minds.

“I think this is a massive concern for fans, and we should be fired up about this.

“Suburban grounds are the future of rugby league.

“We’ve got to do everything possible to keep [the Grand Final] in Sydney, and if that means funding suburban grounds properly, then that need to be on the cards.

