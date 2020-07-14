Stranded scientist’s warning for future pandemics amid lack of global strategy

A US academic stuck in Australia has warned while the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been excellent, it’s possible the virus will never be eradicated.

Professor Paul Davies, a theoretical physicist, cosmologist and writer, said it’s time for a global strategy to manage future pandemics.

“Part of the problem is what is the exit strategy?” he told Jim Wilson.

“It’s all very well we can put out the spot fires where they occur, if you act fast enough, but sooner rather than later Australia is going to need to reconnect itself with the rest of the world.

“It’s a global problem that needs a global solution.”

He also warned the COVID-19 crisis won’t be the last of global pandemics.

“We need to be better prepared,” he said.

“We need to do better than we’ve done this time, that’s a lesson learned we are still learning.

“We need to come up with smarter strategies for early warning, for how to manage this one and the next one.”

