State of Origin to return to Perth in 2022

The State of Origin will return to Perth next year, with game two to be staged at Optus Stadium in June.

It’s the second time the big event will head west, after more than 55,000 people turned out to watch Queensland take on New South Wales in 2019.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said the state government “is delighted to partner with the NRL to bring State of Origin back to WA”.

The exact date for the match and details about ticketing will be announced later this year.

