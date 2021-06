A sporting memorabilia auction is being held to raise money for a teenager after a tragic incident left him a quadriplegic.

17-year-old Hamish Cook was jumping into the sea off Crescent Head Point with friends when it all went tragically wrong and he broke his neck.

The Crescent Head community are trying to raise $100,000 towards his ongoing care and to refit the family home through an online fundraiser.

The auction ends on July 4