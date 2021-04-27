2GB
Sin bin or send off? Head of Football weighs in on Pereira-Tedesco tackle

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Sin bin or send off? Head of Football weighs in on Pereira-Tedesco tackle

As the debate over whether Jordan Pereira should’ve been sent off for a careless high tackle on James Tedesco rages, the NRL’s Head of Football has weighed in.

Paul Gallen believes the tackle was “a total accident”.

Head of Football Graham Annesley shared his personal take with Mark Levy and Gal.

“There’s a wide variety of opinion but I’m not going to sit on the fence.

“I would’ve personally been happy for that tackle to have been sent off.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NRL.com

