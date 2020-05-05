2GB
Sharks skipper Wade Graham praises RLPA deal

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
CRONULLA SHARKSNRLRLPAWade Graham

The NRL start date is becoming more realistic as the RLPA has agreed to a pay deal with the NRL.

The deal guarantees players will receive 80 percent of their contracted payment for the 2020 season.

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks captain Wade Graham told Mark Levy the players’ are happy with the deal, the main concern is for players on minimum wage.

“With the situation we’re in now, 80 percent is obviously a wonderful result for the players considering we’re going to be playing less games than we normally would.

“It’s a bit of a timing issue, which is no one’s fault. We’ve been paid 100 percent of our wage to date, so realistically we’ve been paid an inflated rate for the first few months.

“So it leaves less for the last five months and there is a bit of concern for the lower tier guys.”

Players will return to training on Wednesday.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe

Rugby LeagueSports
