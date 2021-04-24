Shane A Bassett’s Oscars Preview

Shane A Bassett gives Australia Overnight’s Luke Grant his preview of the Oscars.

93rd Academy Awards rundown by an Oscar tragic

by Shane A. Bassett @Movie_Analyst

The 93rd annual Academy Award presentation may be later than normal this year and full of movies many may not have seen or even heard of, but tradition remains as the big show moves into a new era. Live from 10am Australian AEST.

Virtual Red Carpet Foxtel Channel E 8am.

In a time when cinemas were closed around the world, films delayed or put on hold and streaming services quadrupling content, this Oscars may be unique, but quality ‘mostly’ undeniable.

Inclusion of nominees Borat and Hillbilly Elegy, questionable, whilst favourite Nomadland, is a cure for insomniacs.

No host for a third year, limited audiences in attendance which masks will play an important role, I’m sure.

Bunkers are set up for potential global acceptance speeches.

Another difference is splitting main ceremony presentations between the traditional Los Angeles base and a first time New York location.

Won’t matter, it will still be best day of the year in the movie obsessed world that I reside in, here are my tips below.

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

The Father, a flawless endevour beginning with scintillating script layout. Borat is a combination of screen writing and improvisation as is Nomadland, a mix of non-actors mumbling dialogue around one terrific lead. Reverberated duo, Miami and Tiger, good but no.

MY PICK – THE FATHER

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Trial of Chicago 7

Sincere courtroom arguments by top notch cast, Chicago 7, a front runner. Cutting deep, Promising Young Woman, creates triumphant impact, as does incessant Sound of Metal, both very hard to shake off. Minari, is an emotional journey you take along with it’s story. Viewers are swept away by the powerful monologues in, Judas.

MY PICK – THE FATHER

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

A strong supporter of Mank, Seyfried is at career best. Eight time nominee Close makes history here as both best and worst in the same role (she is a Razzie contender, alternate worst film awards). Glorious unpredictability from Bakalova may see an upset. Colman and Youn, simply brilliant.

MY PICK – YUH-JUNG YOUN

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen – Trial of Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Lesley Odon jr – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Chameleon Cohen shines in dramatic poise. Odon jr, definitely a honourable chance. Kaluuya and Raci are unbeatable. It’s down to the delivery of monologues by the former, Raci, easily as riveting.

MY PICK – DANIEL KALUUYA

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Incredible masterclass by all five. Day is flawless, Unforgettable Davis, also unrecognisably astonishing. Mulligan, the heartbeat of entire film. Legend McDormand, loved by all. Kirby, potential win for opening scene alone.

MY PICK – ANDRA DAY

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yuen – Minari

I remain team Mank all the way, Oldman, on fire. Yuen, perennial longshot. Late, great Boseman, already a winner of previous lead up awards, cannot lose. Any other year, Ahmed, swoops in as winner.

Sir Anthony, extraordinary.

MY PICK – CHADWICK BOSEMAN

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

Trial of Chicago 7

Boring Nomadland, has dazzling cinematography. News of the World, a western enhanced by visual landscapes. Mank, black and white brilliance. Judas & Chicago, multiple flashy vignettes.

MY PICK – NOMADLAND

COSTUMES

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Indicating it as a strong contender, the Academy took notice of reimagined classic Pinocchio Ma Rainey’s, all draping flamboyant brilliance, with Mank and Mulan, equally as era detailed.

MY PICK – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

MAKE UP AND HAIRSTYLING

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

In a perfect quintet of nominations, see above category regarding chances for, Pinocchio. Amazingly recreated Jane Austen era is perfected in Emma and Ma Rainey’s looks to be a work of dedicated artists.Hillbilly Elegy made Glenn Close and Amy ugly, they are not. Viola Davis unrecognisable as Ma Rainey

MY PICK – EMMA (although Ma Rainey will win)

SOUND

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Tom Hanks during a war occupied ocean inside a Greyhound submarine has some of the greatest sound effects I have ever heard. Entirety of Sound of Metal, has sound at the core. Mank and Soul, truly encompass ear heaven. News of the World, also vibrant.

MY PICK – GREYHOUND

DIRECTOR

Tomas Vinterberg – Another Round (Druk)

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Two female director nods is a first. Zhao, should prepare the acceptance speech immediately having won all previous awards in lead up. Personal favourite Fincher for Mank, the closest competitor. Well-loved by the industry, Fennell, could easily spring a deserved upset. Chung, a sentimental favourite for his unique film. Dane auteur Vinterberg, few have yet to see his alcohol epic.

MY PICK – CHLOE ZHAO

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Trial of Chicago 7

Stacked bunch of potential winners has elongated sleep inducing, Nomadland, unfortunately a clear favourite. A film about old school Hollywood is a subject The Academy admires, Mank, is all that and more. Sound of Metal, could easily pick up extra ballot votes due to impact of inspiring story. The Father, simply flawless alongside Promising Young Woman, remains part of continuous award conversation. As beautiful as Minari is, only a slim chance of success here. Judas, dauntingly memorable but a win would shock.

MY PICK – TRIAL OF CHICAGO 7 (but I’m Team Mank until the end)

My other category pick –

VISUAL EFFECTS – TENET. genius unique action, breathtaking stunts

SHORT FILM – TWO DISTANT STRANGERS – man and dog reunited

ANIMATED FEATURE – SOUL. state of the art Pixar musical ode

ANIMATED SHORT – IF ANYTHING HAPPENS I LOVE YOU superior

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – COLLECTIVE health care fraud inside out

DOCUMENTARY SHORT – HUNGER WARD fight against starvation

SCORE – MANK – excellent composed period music enhancing film

ORIGINAL SONG – HUSAVIK Eurovision Song Contest story of Fire Saga – beautiful sad, inspiring ballad, guest vocals by, Will Ferrell

Roll out the red carpet

chill the champagne,

press the tuxedo, enjoy my favourite day of the year.

@Movie_Analyst

Shane A. Bassett