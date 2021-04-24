Shane A Bassett’s oscars preview
Shane A Bassett’s Oscars Preview
Shane A Bassett gives Australia Overnight’s Luke Grant his preview of the Oscars.
93rd Academy Awards rundown by an Oscar tragic
by Shane A. Bassett @Movie_Analyst
The 93rd annual Academy Award presentation may be later than normal this year and full of movies many may not have seen or even heard of, but tradition remains as the big show moves into a new era. Live from 10am Australian AEST.
Virtual Red Carpet Foxtel Channel E 8am.
In a time when cinemas were closed around the world, films delayed or put on hold and streaming services quadrupling content, this Oscars may be unique, but quality ‘mostly’ undeniable.
Inclusion of nominees Borat and Hillbilly Elegy, questionable, whilst favourite Nomadland, is a cure for insomniacs.
No host for a third year, limited audiences in attendance which masks will play an important role, I’m sure.
Bunkers are set up for potential global acceptance speeches.
Another difference is splitting main ceremony presentations between the traditional Los Angeles base and a first time New York location.
Won’t matter, it will still be best day of the year in the movie obsessed world that I reside in, here are my tips below.
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
The Father, a flawless endevour beginning with scintillating script layout. Borat is a combination of screen writing and improvisation as is Nomadland, a mix of non-actors mumbling dialogue around one terrific lead. Reverberated duo, Miami and Tiger, good but no.
MY PICK – THE FATHER
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- Trial of Chicago 7
Sincere courtroom arguments by top notch cast, Chicago 7, a front runner. Cutting deep, Promising Young Woman, creates triumphant impact, as does incessant Sound of Metal, both very hard to shake off. Minari, is an emotional journey you take along with it’s story. Viewers are swept away by the powerful monologues in, Judas.
MY PICK – THE FATHER
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
A strong supporter of Mank, Seyfried is at career best. Eight time nominee Close makes history here as both best and worst in the same role (she is a Razzie contender, alternate worst film awards). Glorious unpredictability from Bakalova may see an upset. Colman and Youn, simply brilliant.
MY PICK – YUH-JUNG YOUN
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Trial of Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Lesley Odon jr – One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Chameleon Cohen shines in dramatic poise. Odon jr, definitely a honourable chance. Kaluuya and Raci are unbeatable. It’s down to the delivery of monologues by the former, Raci, easily as riveting.
MY PICK – DANIEL KALUUYA
BEST ACTRESS
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day – United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Incredible masterclass by all five. Day is flawless, Unforgettable Davis, also unrecognisably astonishing. Mulligan, the heartbeat of entire film. Legend McDormand, loved by all. Kirby, potential win for opening scene alone.
MY PICK – ANDRA DAY
BEST ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yuen – Minari
I remain team Mank all the way, Oldman, on fire. Yuen, perennial longshot. Late, great Boseman, already a winner of previous lead up awards, cannot lose. Any other year, Ahmed, swoops in as winner.
Sir Anthony, extraordinary.
MY PICK – CHADWICK BOSEMAN
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- Trial of Chicago 7
Boring Nomadland, has dazzling cinematography. News of the World, a western enhanced by visual landscapes. Mank, black and white brilliance. Judas & Chicago, multiple flashy vignettes.
MY PICK – NOMADLAND
COSTUMES
- Emma
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Indicating it as a strong contender, the Academy took notice of reimagined classic Pinocchio Ma Rainey’s, all draping flamboyant brilliance, with Mank and Mulan, equally as era detailed.
MY PICK – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
MAKE UP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
In a perfect quintet of nominations, see above category regarding chances for, Pinocchio. Amazingly recreated Jane Austen era is perfected in Emma and Ma Rainey’s looks to be a work of dedicated artists.Hillbilly Elegy made Glenn Close and Amy ugly, they are not. Viola Davis unrecognisable as Ma Rainey
MY PICK – EMMA (although Ma Rainey will win)
SOUND
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Tom Hanks during a war occupied ocean inside a Greyhound submarine has some of the greatest sound effects I have ever heard. Entirety of Sound of Metal, has sound at the core. Mank and Soul, truly encompass ear heaven. News of the World, also vibrant.
MY PICK – GREYHOUND
MY PICK – EMMA
DIRECTOR
- Tomas Vinterberg – Another Round (Druk)
- David Fincher – Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Two female director nods is a first. Zhao, should prepare the acceptance speech immediately having won all previous awards in lead up. Personal favourite Fincher for Mank, the closest competitor. Well-loved by the industry, Fennell, could easily spring a deserved upset. Chung, a sentimental favourite for his unique film. Dane auteur Vinterberg, few have yet to see his alcohol epic.
MY PICK – CHLOE ZHAO
BEST PICTURE
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- Trial of Chicago 7
Stacked bunch of potential winners has elongated sleep inducing, Nomadland, unfortunately a clear favourite. A film about old school Hollywood is a subject The Academy admires, Mank, is all that and more. Sound of Metal, could easily pick up extra ballot votes due to impact of inspiring story. The Father, simply flawless alongside Promising Young Woman, remains part of continuous award conversation. As beautiful as Minari is, only a slim chance of success here. Judas, dauntingly memorable but a win would shock.
MY PICK – TRIAL OF CHICAGO 7 (but I’m Team Mank until the end)
My other category pick –
- VISUAL EFFECTS – TENET. genius unique action, breathtaking stunts
- SHORT FILM – TWO DISTANT STRANGERS – man and dog reunited
- ANIMATED FEATURE – SOUL. state of the art Pixar musical ode
- ANIMATED SHORT – IF ANYTHING HAPPENS I LOVE YOU superior
- DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – COLLECTIVE health care fraud inside out
- DOCUMENTARY SHORT – HUNGER WARD fight against starvation
- SCORE – MANK – excellent composed period music enhancing film
- ORIGINAL SONG – HUSAVIK Eurovision Song Contest story of Fire Saga – beautiful sad, inspiring ballad, guest vocals by, Will Ferrell