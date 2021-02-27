Advertisement
Shane A Bassett's Golden Globe preview and predictions
Movie expert Shane A Bassett’s gives Australia Overnight his preview and predictions for the Golden Globes this week.
Clinton Maynard spoke to Shane about his Golden Globes preview:
By. Shane A. Bassett @Movie_Analyst
Although later than normal due to Covid induced movie release hiatus, it’s that time again when an abundance of little gold statues are distributed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, kicking off my favourite time of the year, Award Season.
The show must go on, an exact procedure of how things will unravel during the 78th Golden Globe Ceremony, Monday March 1st (Australian Time) is still under wraps; exuberant duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are slated to host, albeit from separate locations.
Fey will be in New York atop of the Rockefeller Centre, whilst best mate Poehler will be on hand at the usual Los Angeles auditorium inside Beverly Hilton. A multitude of television and cinematic celebrities have confirmed as presenters. Film nominees are an array of mostly art house or streaming titles, many potential releases were pushed back paving the way for smaller niche product.
Australians nominated, Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman are longshots for their respective miniseries’, Mrs America – The Undoing.
The magnificent Jane Fonda, will be presented the lifetime achievement.
78TH GOLDEN GLOBES on Arena Foxtel 12:00pm Monday March 1st
Lead up + Red Carpet from 10:00am live on E – Entertainment (Foxtel)
My picks in the main categories are:
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and Black Messiah
- Jared Leto – Little Things
- Bill Murray – On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Strong category which legendary Murray may just surprise. Leto mesmerises. Get Out star, Kaluuya, should get this but won’t.
MY PICK – BILL MURRAY
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Coleman – Father
- Jodie Foster – Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Helena Zengel – News of the World
Strong support for ageless Jodie Foster here, she’s incredible and it’s the 30th anniversary of, Silence of the Lambs. But, Seyfried will pip Close.
MY PICK – AMANDA SEYFIRED
SCREENPLAY
- Promising Young Woman
- Mank
- Trial of the Chicago 7
- Father
- Nomadland
Unlike Oscars, Globes condense screenplay in one category. Mank, with Promising Young Woman are frontrunners. Nomadland is able to shock.
MY PICK – PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
ANIMATED FEATURE
- Croods 2; New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- WolfWalkers
Tough to choose over both Pixar releases (Onward, Soul) they may cancel each other out, this will give the beautiful WolfWalkers an edge.
MY PICK – SOUL
ACTOR MUSICAL / COMEDY
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden – Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Dev Patel – Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Directly filmed from a theatre stage, Hamilton should NOT qualify. Patel, Corden can just smile at recognition, it’s between Cohen and Samberg.
MY PICK – ANDY SAMBERG
ACTRESS MUSICAL / COMEDY
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Michelle Pfieffer – French Exit
- Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
British thespian Rosamund Pike crackles above her counterparts in a stacked category. Unknown Bakalova is a revelation and swooping for a surprise. Don’t under estimate a timeless Pfeiffer or fabulous Taylor-Joy.
MY PICK – ROSAMUND PIKE
ACTOR DRAMA
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Balck Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Tahar Rahim – Mauritanian
Have been saying since day one, Ahmed Oscar worthy, but this is Globes where anything possible. Legend Hopkins a threat as a dementia sufferer in the underseen, Father. Late great Boseman and swilling Oldman, solid.
MY PICK – RIZ AHMED – CHADWICK BOSEMAN (tied)
ACTRESS DRAMA
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day – United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Vanessa Kirby incredible, as is Viola Davis, but the only competition against scintillating Mulligan is McDormand. Just don’t underestimate amazing Ms. Day, she engulfs Billie Holiday
MY PICK – CAREY MULLIGAN
SCORE
- Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat
- Tenet – Ludwig Goransson
- News of the World – James Newton Howard
- Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Thunderous sound mixes in Tenet afflicted my complete attention to the score, although Mank – News of the World benefitted from subtle music.
MY PICK – MANK
DIRECTOR
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher – Mank
- Regina King – One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin – Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Personal favourite Fincher may get swamped by the riveting direction of Fennell or the choice work of her fellow female nominees. Sorkin, no way.
MY PICK – EMERALD FENNELL
MOTION PICTURE COMEDY / MUSICAL
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Palm Springs
- Music
- Prom
As one of the few who enjoyed Music, it has next to no chance of a win.
Still astounded why Hamilton is nominated as a directly filmed stage play.
Unfunny, difficult watch, Borat still has ingenious appeal. Palm Springs cultivates a Groundhog Day premise with sensational glee. Forget, Prom.
MY PICK – PALM SPRINGS
MOTION PICTURE DRAMA
- Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Trial of the Chicago 7
Hard to understand the complete appeal of incredibly emotional but ultra-boring Nomadland. It’s realistically between old school Hollywood tale, Mank, alongside cynically brilliant, Promising Young Woman….. maybe.
MY PICK – PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
My TELEVISION picks
- Limited Series – QUEENS GAMBIT
- Actor in Limited Series – Bryan Cranston YOUR HONOR
- Actress in Limited Series – Nicole Kidman THE UNDOING or (Anya Taylor-Joy QUEENS GAMBIT)
- Drama Series – THE CROWN
- Comedy Series – THE FLIGHT ATTENDENT
- Actor in Comedy / Musical – Eugene Levy SCHITT’S CREEK
- Actress in Comedy / Musical – Jane Levy ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
- Actor in Drama – Jason Bateman OZARK
- Actress in Drama – Jodie Comer KILLING EVE
Enjoy the show, then bring on the OSCARS!!
