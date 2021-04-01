2GB
Senator wants Aussies to be able to access their super for home deposits

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Senator wants Aussies to be able to access their super for home deposits

A Liberal senator is calling on Australians to be able to access their superannuation for first home deposits. 

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, people experiencing financial difficulty could withdraw up to $20,000 of their super.

NSW Senator Andrew Bragg told Ben Fordham the scheme was very successful and should continue.

“We should be open-minded about opening it up again, especially to help people get into the first home market.

“The political resistance to this is very high.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

 

